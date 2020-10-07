IEET Fellows Published in Inaugural Issues of AI and Ethics

The initial publication of the interdisciplinary journal *AI and Ethics* is now available here. It includes twelve articles on such issues as moral agency, climate, and regulation, and the authors include IEET fellows Kevin LaGrandeur and Wendell Wallach.

LaGrandeur’s article is “How safe is our reliance on AI, and should we regulate it?” can be found here.



Wallach’s, which is co-authored with Thorsten Jelinek and Danil Kerimi, is titled “Policy brief: the creation of a G20 coordinating committee for the governance of artificial intelligence” and can be found here.