First volume of Posthuman Studies book series Published

Thee first volume of the new high-class Posthuman Studies book series has just been published by the oldest publishing house in the world, Schwabe publishing (founded 1488). It is written by IEET Affiliate Scholar and renowned sociologist Prof. Steve Fuller, available for 30 € and entitled: Nietzschean Meditations. Untimely Thoughts at the Dawn of the Transhuman Era



https://schwabe.ch/nietzschean-meditations-fuller-nietzsche-transhumanism



If you want your manuscript to being considered for publication in this book series, please contact the editor of series, and IEET Fellow Prof. Dr. Stefan Lorenz Sorgner: www.sorgner.de

Please also consider the following book series dedicated to the topic “Beyond Humanism”:

https://www.peterlang.com/view/serial/BEYHU

If you merely wish to publish a paper, please consider submitting it to the “Journal of Posthuman Studies” which was launched by Penn State University Press in 2017. It is the first academic journal explicitly deDicated to the posthuman:

http://www.psupress.org/Journals/jnls_JPHS.html

You always find interesting posthuman news at the following website:

http://beyondhumanism.org/