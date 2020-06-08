Search
IEET > Technopolitics > Philosophy > Fellows > Kevin LaGrandeur > Stefan Sorgner
IEEt Fellows Stefan Sorgner & Kevin LaGrandeur on Covid19 and the Posthuman
Jun 8, 2020   Posthuman Forum  

On May 30, 2020, IEET Fellows Kevin LaGrandeur and Stefan Sorgner were featured speakers at the international symposium hosted by NYU, the Global Posthuman Network, and the NY Posthuman Research Group.  The symposium, done via videoconference, was on the topic, “The Philosophical and Political Implications of Covid19 and the Posthuman.”  It was attended by 250 people from around the globe.  All talks were 5 minutes long, with Q&A after.

Print   Email   Permalink   (0) Comments   596 Views



COMMENTS No comments

YOUR COMMENT Login or Register to post a comment.

Previous entry: Qui sait qu’il existe une recherche potentiellement fructueuse sur le rajeunissement ?

ABOUT
STAFF
EVENTS
SUPPORT
CONTACT US
IEET Newsletter IEET News Alerts

IEET Newsletter
IEET News Alerts
The IEET is a 501(c)3 non-profit, tax-exempt organization registered in the State of Connecticut in the United States.

Executive Director, Dr. James J. Hughes,
35 Harbor Point Blvd, #404, Boston, MA 02125-3242 USA
Email: director @ ieet.org