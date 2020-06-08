IEEt Fellows Stefan Sorgner & Kevin LaGrandeur on Covid19 and the Posthuman

On May 30, 2020, IEET Fellows Kevin LaGrandeur and Stefan Sorgner were featured speakers at the international symposium hosted by NYU, the Global Posthuman Network, and the NY Posthuman Research Group. The symposium, done via videoconference, was on the topic, “The Philosophical and Political Implications of Covid19 and the Posthuman.” It was attended by 250 people from around the globe. All talks were 5 minutes long, with Q&A after.