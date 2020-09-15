Search
IEET Fellow Kevin LaGrandeur Appointed to editorial boards of AI & Ethics and The Journal of Posthumanism
Sep 15, 2020   Lifeboat Foundations  

IEET Fellow Kevin LaGrandeur has recently been appointed to the editorial boards of two new journals dealing with ethics and emerging technology: AI & Ethics, and The Journal of Posthumanism.  He has also been appointed to the Advisory Board of the Lifeboat Foundation, whose mission is “encouraging scientific advancements while helping humanity survive existential risks and possible misuse of increasingly powerful technologies, including genetic engineering, nanotechnology, and robotics/AI…’

