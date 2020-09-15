IEET Fellow Kevin LaGrandeur Appointed to editorial boards of AI & Ethics and The Journal of Posthumanism

IEET Fellow Kevin LaGrandeur has recently been appointed to the editorial boards of two new journals dealing with ethics and emerging technology: AI & Ethics, and The Journal of Posthumanism. He has also been appointed to the Advisory Board of the Lifeboat Foundation, whose mission is “encouraging scientific advancements while helping humanity survive existential risks and possible misuse of increasingly powerful technologies, including genetic engineering, nanotechnology, and robotics/AI…’
Sep 15, 2020 Lifeboat Foundations
COMMENTS No comments
YOUR COMMENT Login or Register to post a comment.
Previous entry: Short story: The barista who could disarm nuclear bombs