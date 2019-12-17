Search
IEET > Vision > Bioculture > Fiction > Staff > Marcelo Rinesi
Short story: The Rewilding
Marcelo Rinesi   Dec 17, 2019   Adversarial Metanoia  

Restoring ecosystems doesn’t always mean going back.

Viral genocides, fundamentalist STDs, famines in a test tube. As effective genetic engineering moved from tricky legality to illegal ubiquity, military analysts published detailed nightmares about what terrorists and enemy armies would do with the technology.

They were the only ones surprised when the first velociraptor ran through a suburban street, camera on its head and drone following above, or when a kraken, ship-sized and with strange metallic glints on his skin and eyes, was first seen in the hurricane-ravaged Pacific Ocean.

That’s when whaling ships began to disappear.

Print   Email   Permalink   (0) Comments   324 Views

Marcelo Rinesi
Marcelo Rinesi is the IEET's Chief Technology Officer, and former Assistant Director. He is also a freelance Data Intelligence Analyst.



COMMENTS No comments

YOUR COMMENT Login or Register to post a comment.

Previous entry: Short story: The Shape That Fell From The Cloud

ABOUT
STAFF
EVENTS
SUPPORT
CONTACT US
IEET Newsletter IEET News Alerts

IEET Newsletter
IEET News Alerts
The IEET is a 501(c)3 non-profit, tax-exempt organization registered in the State of Connecticut in the United States.

Executive Director, Dr. James J. Hughes,
35 Harbor Point Blvd, #404, Boston, MA 02125-3242 USA
Email: director @ ieet.org