Short story: Sideways
Marcelo Rinesi   Dec 29, 2019   Adversarial Metanoia  

There’s a trick to watching ad-supported videos in phones, TVs, or laptops: during the ads look just above the camera, so it thinks you’re paying attention and it doesn’t show you too many of them. Sadly, it doesn’t work for the videos in employee training and citizenship education, as it doesn’t fool the brain sensors.

(Some say smalls kids somehow manage to do it, but you couldn’t tell it from their silent expressions in surveillance videos, nor the well-shaped EEG curves in kindergarten performance reviews.)

