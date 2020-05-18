Short story: The Leadership Advantage

Why AIs will never fully replace humans.

After a frenzied period of investment, research, and rushed, untested deployment in the early 2030s, corporations gave up on the use of superhumanly intelligent AIs for high-level management, as they kept rediscovering positive-sum cooperative strategies with each other and with social and environmental NGOs.

It took almost no lobbying or bribes to get Congress to declare them illegal, to the patriotic applause of news hosts and politicians going through their AI-optimized talking points.