Search
IEET > Vision > Bioculture > Fiction > Staff > Marcelo Rinesi
Short story: The Leadership Advantage
Marcelo Rinesi   May 18, 2020   Adversarial Metanoia  

Why AIs will never fully replace humans.

After a frenzied period of investment, research, and rushed, untested deployment in the early 2030s, corporations gave up on the use of superhumanly intelligent AIs for high-level management, as they kept rediscovering positive-sum cooperative strategies with each other and with social and environmental NGOs.

It took almost no lobbying or bribes to get Congress to declare them illegal, to the patriotic applause of news hosts and politicians going through their AI-optimized talking points.

Print   Email   Permalink   (0) Comments   791 Views

Marcelo Rinesi
Marcelo Rinesi is the IEET's Chief Technology Officer, and former Assistant Director. He is also a freelance Data Intelligence Analyst.



COMMENTS No comments

YOUR COMMENT Login or Register to post a comment.

Previous entry: L’âgisme en 10 questions

ABOUT
STAFF
EVENTS
SUPPORT
CONTACT US
IEET Newsletter IEET News Alerts

IEET Newsletter
IEET News Alerts
The IEET is a 501(c)3 non-profit, tax-exempt organization registered in the State of Connecticut in the United States.

Executive Director, Dr. James J. Hughes,
35 Harbor Point Blvd, #404, Boston, MA 02125-3242 USA
Email: director @ ieet.org