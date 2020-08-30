Short story: Gold in the Blood

Genetic engineering could buy athletic potential, not the willpower to train and win, or at least that’s what your father says every now and then. You think every generation wants to complain that things were harder for them than for the following ones, and mostly ignore him and everything else that’s not directly related to your training.

He seems okay with that, although sometimes you notice him looking at you with something between envy and fear. But you don’t really care, and you’ve never wondered if you could.